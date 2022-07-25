German ministers in Ukraine for talks on reconstruction, war crimes

Germany's interior and social affairs ministers were on a trip to Ukraine on Monday for talks about post-war reconstruction and the investigation of war crimes.



Nancy Faeser and Hubertus Heil were due to visit the Kiev suburb of Irpin, which was home to 50,000 people before the war, but is now almost totally destroyed.



It is the ministers' first visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the war on February 24.



Meetings are scheduled with Ukrainian officials including Faeser's counterpart, Denys Monastyrsky, Civil Defence Chief Serhiy Kruk, Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Social Affairs Minister Oxana Sholnovych and Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko.



The talks will focus specifically on how the functioning of police stations, the fire brigade, rescue services and disaster control in the war-torn country can be improved.



The officials will also discuss cybersecurity, arms smuggling, mine clearance and the forensic processing of war crimes.



Aid supplies, including power generators and a drone for aerial reconnaissance, are to be handed over by the German side.



The talks between Heil and Svyrydenko will also focus on Ukrainian refugees' status and prospects in Germany, as well as their possible return to Ukraine.