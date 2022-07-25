European Commission approves monkexpox vaccine

The European Commission on Monday approved the vaccine for use against the monkeypox virus in the European Union, and by extension Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.



A commission spokesperson confirmed the decision after the pharmaceutical company, Bavarian Nordic, announced the vaccine's approval.



The move follows a recommendation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday to expand the use of Imvanex to include monkeypox. In practice, the EU executive arm follows the EMA's advice.



Prior to this, the vaccine was only approved at an EU-level to protect adults from smallpox.



The commission recently announced two contracts to purchase a total of 163,620 doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine. The EU bought 110,000 in June, with 25,000 already distributed to six member states.



The bloc is stepping up public health plans to tackle the virus as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak in more than 50 countries an "emergency of international concern."



Declaring an emergency is the WHO's highest alert level for health threats, but it has no immediate consequences. It is meant to alert governments to take action to protect their populations.



The treatable disease features a rash that can look like pimples or blisters. The lesions usually first appear on the face before forming on other parts of the body.

