California wildfires rage uncontained, trigger evacuations

A wildfire in the western US state of California , has burned more than 15,000 acres (6,070 hectares) of forest land, triggering evacuations since Friday.

The raging blazes remain uncontained near Yosemite National Park, authorities said.

The fire in the oak forest near California 's town of Midpines broke out on Friday afternoon and has spread to nearby towns.

Firefighters continue the battle to contain one of California's largest wildfires this year.

The blazes were zero percent contained as of Monday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire).

More than 2,500 firefighters, along with 17 helicopters, 281 fire engines, and 46 water tenders, are working to extinguish the fire, CalFire added.

California's Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County , citing the effects of the Oak Fire, which was "driven by hot, dry weather and drought conditions."

Over 3,000 people were evacuated as the fire destroyed homes and threatened critical infrastructure, according to a statement by the governor's office.