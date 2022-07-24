News
World
Volodymyr Zelensky sure Ukraine will win war against Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky sure Ukraine will win war against Russia
"This war has not broken Ukraine and will not break it. We will not give up. We will protect what is ours. We will win!" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement on Telegram on Sunday.
Published July 24,2022
Subscribe
As Russia's war on Ukraine reaches its five-month mark, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was confident his country would prevail.
"This war has not broken Ukraine and will not break it," Zelensky said on Telegram on Sunday.
Moscow's tanks rolled into Ukraine on February 24 in an invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who claimed his country was threatened by Kiev's desire to join NATO.
"We will not give up. We will protect what is ours. We will win!" Zelensky said, adding that life went on in his country despite the fighting.
He posted photographs of people struggling amid the conflict, saying the war would "definitely not make us hostages of this horror that the invaders have brought to our country."
Zelensky repeated his call for the US and other NATO member states to supply heavy weapons to halt the Russian advance and free territories occupied in the course of the war.
His comments came as the Ukrainian general staff reported fresh attacks by Russian forces on the eastern Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, some of which were repelled.
So far, almost 40,000 Russian soldiers have died in the fighting since the war began, the general staff said, a far higher estimate than those of Western analysts.
The head of the US Central Intelligence Agency said this week around 15,000 troops on each side had likely died so far.
Moscow meanwhile only released a statement regarding the death toll in March, saying 1,351 fighters had died.