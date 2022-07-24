News World Volodymyr Zelensky sure Ukraine will win war against Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky sure Ukraine will win war against Russia

"This war has not broken Ukraine and will not break it. We will not give up. We will protect what is ours. We will win!" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement on Telegram on Sunday.

DPA WORLD Published July 24,2022 Subscribe