Turkish President Erdoğan celebrates 'resurrection' of Hagia Sofia on Twitter

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared on Sunday a Twitter post about the Turkish landmark Hagia Sofia Mosque.
"We thank Allah who allowed us to turn Hagia Sofia Mosque, the symbol of the conquest and the legacy and the trust of Fatih (The Conqueror), into its original 86 years later," he said.
He then celebrated once again the "resurrection" of the Hagia Sofia.
Erdoğan also shared a photo of the symbol mosque in his post.
86 yıl sonra fethin sembolü, Fatih'in vasiyeti ve emaneti Ayasofya-i Kebîr Cami-i Şerîfi'ni aslına rücu ettirmeyi bizlere nasip eden Allah'a hamdolsun.— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) July 24, 2022
Ayasofya'nın dirilişi bir kez daha hayırlı olsun. pic.twitter.com/el996gVwOl