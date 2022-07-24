Turkish President Erdoğan celebrates 'resurrection' of Hagia Sofia on Twitter

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared on Sunday a Twitter post about the Turkish landmark Hagia Sofia Mosque.

"We thank Allah who allowed us to turn Hagia Sofia Mosque, the symbol of the conquest and the legacy and the trust of Fatih (The Conqueror), into its original 86 years later," he said.

He then celebrated once again the "resurrection" of the Hagia Sofia.

Erdoğan also shared a photo of the symbol mosque in his post.