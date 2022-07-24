Flight in Argentine makes emergency landing due to bomb threat

An Aerolíneas Argentinas flight going from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia made an emergency landing on Saturday because of a bomb threat.

However, after security protocols were activated, it was confirmed that it was a false alarm.

According to the statement from the Airport Security Police (PSA) of the South American country, the flight AR1882 had to make an emergency landing in Comodoro Rivadavia, a Chubut (Patagonia) province, because there was a phone bomb threat reported from Buenos Aires through emergency service 911.