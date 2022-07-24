Flight in Argentine makes emergency landing due to bomb threat

 Contact Us
According to the statement from the Airport Security Police (PSA) of the South American country, the flight AR1882 had to make an emergency landing in Comodoro Rivadavia, a Chubut (Patagonia) province, because there was a phone bomb threat reported from Buenos Aires through emergency service 911, before it was revealed that it was a false alarm.

Published July 24,2022
An Aerolíneas Argentinas flight going from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia made an emergency landing on Saturday because of a bomb threat.

However, after security protocols were activated, it was confirmed that it was a false alarm.

