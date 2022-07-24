Concerns growing about grain deal after Russian Odessa port strike

The Russian Defence Ministry said its missile strikes on the Black Sea port of Odessa, met with condemnation from the West over concerns for the recently struck deal on grain exports, were intended to destroy weapons supplied by the United States.



The ministry's statement came as the war in Ukraine hit the five-month mark on Sunday.



Saturday's attack triggered outrage as it came shortly after a deal between Ukraine and Russia to resume exports of millions of tons of trapped Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, including from Odessa.



However, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova rejected criticism that the deal with Moscow would collapse, referring to the current trip to Africa by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.



Lavrov and the Kremlin have both underlined that the grain must be released for the sake of fighting famine. Moscow has repeatedly denied it is responsible for the food crisis which has emerged from the conflict between two of the world's biggest wheat producers.



Russia fired missiles at a ship repair facility, the ministry said on Sunday, saying the strikes had destroyed a Ukrainian warship and a storehouse of US-supplied Harpoon missiles that Kiev's fighters have used in the past to inflict heavy losses on the Russian Navy.



The attacks also hit facilities to repair and modernize Ukrainian Naval forces, the Russian ministry said in a statement.



Only hours earlier the agreement reached on the exports among the UN, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey had been greeted as a glimmer of hope in the war which has exacerbated a global food crisis.



The agreement, which remains valid, involved a promise by Moscow to not fire on ships passing through a sea corridor to export food and other goods.



Ukrainian sources said missiles had not hit any of the grain silos but concerns remain that the attack could spell the end for the deal.



Several conditions need to be met before ships carrying grain can start leaving Black Sea ports, however. Furthermore, Moscow has set a series of conditions, signing two agreements to enable its exports to proceed.



Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar signed documents to provide for safe transport through the Black Sea, explicitly mentioning no warships, aircraft or drones may be in the vicinity of the safe route.



While the agreement provides for the monitoring of vessels by representatives of all parties in a control centre in Istanbul, shipping inspectors have yet to be found, according to reports, and it may be days, if not weeks, before the control unit is operational.



Insurance issues also need to be clarified as ships' crews are subject to significant danger in the war zone.



Time is pressing for Kiev however as Ukraine needs to free its silos during the current harvest.



The UN, which helped broker the grain agreement, had expressed hopes of building on the diplomacy to pave the way to ending the conflict.



However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the Odessa strikes as a sign that dialogue would not help.



"If anyone in the world used to say that it is necessary to enter into dialogue with Russia, to reach agreements on a ceasefire without liberating our territory from the occupiers, today's missiles have destroyed the possibility of such statements," he said of an act he slammed as "obvious Russian barbarism."



Zelensky also said he was confident Ukraine would win the conflict as Russia's war on its neighbour reached its five-month mark.



"This war has not broken Ukraine and will not break it," Zelensky said on Telegram on Sunday.



Moscow's tanks rolled into Ukraine on February 24 in an invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who claimed his country was threatened by Kiev's desire to join NATO.



"We will not give up. We will protect what is ours. We will win!" Zelensky said, adding that life went on in his country despite the fighting.



He posted photographs of people struggling amid the conflict, saying the war would "definitely not make us hostages of this horror that the invaders have brought to our country."



Zelensky repeated his call for the US and other NATO member states to supply heavy weapons to halt the Russian advance and free territories occupied in the course of the war.



His comments came as the Ukrainian general staff reported fresh attacks by Russian forces on the eastern Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, some of which were repelled.



One of Moscow's stated aims in the war is to seize the Donbass region, made up of Donetsk and Luhansk, although many fear Russia has its sights on further targets.



Lavrov has said that Moscow's operation now includes new additional areas, including the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, as a result of Western countries supplying longer range weapons to Ukraine, according to the British Defence Ministry.



