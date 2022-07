Attack leaves one police dead, other seriously injured in Antioquia, Colombia

An armed attack was carried out around midday on Saturday against two policemen in Yarumal, North of Antioquia, Colombia.

According to the first reports, one of the policemen was killed in the attack while the other one is seriously injured.

The attack was realized in the Santa Matilde de Yarumal area and right now the reason for the attack on the policemen is unknown.

The injured police is transferred to the Pablo Tobón Uribe hospital in Medellín and is under care right now.