UN condemns reported strikes on Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "unequivocally condemns" reported strikes on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, according to a UN statement on Saturday.

The statement by Farhan Haq, the UN chief's deputy spokesperson, emphasized the "clear commitments" made by all parties on Ukrainian grain exports.

"These products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis and ease the suffering of millions of people in need around the globe," read the statement.

"Full implementation by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Türkiye is imperative."

Over 5,110 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24 this year, according to UN figures.

At least 16 million people in Ukraine have also been forced from their homes, with around 9.2 million having fled to other countries.