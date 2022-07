Smoke billows above buildings, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Odesa, Ukraine, in this handout image released on July 16, 2022 (REUTERS File Photo)

Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Ukraine's port of Odesa on Saturday, a day after Russia and Ukraine signed a deal to reopen Black Sea ports to resume grain exports, the Ukrainian military said.





"The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles; 2 missiles were shot down by air defense forces; 2 hit the infrastructure of the port," the Operational Command South wrote on Telegram.