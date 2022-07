EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Saturday slammed what he called Russia 's "reprehensible" missile attack on Ukraine's Odessa , after Kyiv and Moscow penned a deal to allow grain exports from the Black Sea port.

"Striking a target crucial for grain export a day after the signature of (the) Istanbul agreements is particularly reprehensible and again demonstrates Russia's total disregard for international law and commitments," he wrote on Twitter.