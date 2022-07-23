Biden condemns attempted stabbing of NY Republican gubernatorial candidate

A campaign event for New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin turned violent after a man ran on stage and tried to attack the Republican hopeful.

Zeldin was giving a speech in Fairport late Thursday when the attacker climbed onto the stage "and attempted to stab" him, according to a statement from Zeldin's campaign.

It said Zeldin "grabbed the attacker's wrist to stop him until several others assisted in taking the attacker down to the ground."

"His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were 'you're done,'" Zeldin tweeted. " But several attendees, including (Alison Esposito, candidate for Lt. Governor) quickly jumped into action & tackled the guy."

David Jakubonis, 43, was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted assault.

Authorities said the alleged weapon used in the attack was a "plastic key chain" that is intended to be used for self-defense.

"The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY's laws," Zeldin quickly pointed out on Twitter -- a criticism his campaign has used about the current administration regarding the state's soft criminal penalties.

"My team has informed me about the incident at Lee Zeldin's campaign event tonight," incumbent Democratic Governor and opponent Kathy Hochul tweeted after the attack. "Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody. I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible — it has no place in New York."

U.S. President Joe Biden echoed Hochul in a statement on Friday.

"Violence has absolutely no place in our society or our politics. I am especially grateful for the courage of those who immediately intervened, and that he is unharmed and was able to continue his speech," he said.

Zeldin, a vocal defender of former President Donald Trump, announced his candidacy for governor last year.

He served four years in the New York State Senate before being elected to Congress in 2014.