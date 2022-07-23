Bangladesh welcomes ICJ ruling to proceed with Rohingya genocide case

Bangladesh welcomed a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday that rejected preliminary objections of Myanmar and cleared the way for a Rohingya genocide case filed by The Gambia to proceed.

The ruling rejected the four preliminary objections on legal and procedural grounds, according to a statement by the ICJ.

"Bangladesh maintains that the question of international justice and accountability will be critical in finding a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis, and would also prove to be a confidence building measure for the sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya to their homes in Myanmar with their legitimate rights restored," according to the Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry.

Bangladesh believes international justice is needed for persecuted Rohingya Muslims for their dignified return to Myanmar as a permanent solution to the longstanding crisis that plunged the region into a deep crisis, it said.

Myanmar had argued that the court lacked jurisdiction.

The Gambia filed an application in the registry of the Court in 2019 instituting proceedings against Myanmar.

In January 2021, the Myanmar military junta raised the objections.

Bangladesh is providing shelter to 1.2 million Rohingya refugees on its southeast coast of Cox's Bazar since a refugee influx in 2017 in the face of a Myanmar military crackdown.