Ankara calls on all parties to continue cooperation within deal on grain exports

Türkiye said it was "concerned" by Russian strikes on the Ukrainian port of Odessa Saturday, a day after Moscow and Kyiv penned a deal sponsored by Ankara and the UN to resume grain exports.

"The fact that an incident like this happened after the agreement we made yesterday... really makes us concerned," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

The defence minister said Russian officials had told Ankara that Moscow had "nothing to do" with strikes on Ukraine's Odesa port.

"In our contact with Russia, the Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack, and that they were examining the issue very closely and in detail," Hulusi Akar said in a statement.









