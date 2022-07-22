Zelensky: Cease-fire with Russia, without reclaiming lost lands, will only prolong war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a cease-fire with Russia without reclaiming the lost lands would only prolong the war, according to an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

He warned that a cease-fire that allows Russia to keep Ukrainian territories seized since the invasion in February would only encourage an even wider conflict, giving Moscow a badly-needed opportunity to replenish and rearm for the next round.

"Freezing the conflict with the Russian Federation means a pause that gives the Russian Federation a break for rest," the Wall Street Journal reported, citing comments by Zelensky.







