UN chief Guterres expresses relief over grain export resolution
"Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea. A beacon of hope (and) possibility... and relief in a world that needs it more than ever," Guterres said at a signing ceremony, calling on Russia and Ukraine to fully implement the accord.
Published July 22,2022
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed relief at the agreement to end the blockade on Ukrainian grain exports, calling it a "beacon of hope."
The agreement "opens a path for significant volumes of commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny," Guterres said in Istanbul on Friday. "And let there be no doubt – this is an agreement for the world," he stressed.
Shipping grain and food stocks to world markets will help "bridge the global food supply gap" and stabilize global food prices, he said.
"It will bring relief for developing countries on the edge of bankruptcy and the most vulnerable people on the edge of famine," Guterres said.
He thanked Ukraine and Russia, and Türkiye for mediating. At the same time, he warned that all sides must now fulfil their obligations.