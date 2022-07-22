COVID-19 infections in UK jump to over 3.7M

The number of COVID-19 infections in the UK has risen again to over 3.7 million, the Office for National Statistics announced on Friday.

The latest numbers are for the week to July 14, and show a 7% increase on the previous week. That week, however, saw a 29% jump from the week before, which suggests that the rate of increase of infections could be slowing.

The latest data is the highest estimate for overall infections since mid-April, but still below the record of 4.9 million infections at the end of March.

Infection rates were highest among persons age 16 to 24.