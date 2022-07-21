Ukrainians assume new roles on front line to defend country

As Russia's war on Ukraine completes five months with no end in sight, Ukrainians are assuming new roles voluntarily to help soldiers defend their country.

Many Ukrainians, including shopkeepers, drivers, and teachers, are helping soldiers at the frontline as Ukraine's counteroffensive against the Russian forces in the Kherson region continued intensely.

Among the volunteers is 49-year-old Valodia, who cooks food for soldiers in the war zone.

Working as a truck driver before the war started on Feb. 24, Valodia, who gave only his first name, told Anadolu Agency that he is happy with his new duty.

Cooking meals on a stove using woods as fuel, Valodia said volunteers have different tasks on the front line, and he is trying to fulfill his duty as a cook.

"We are fighting. At the same time, I am preparing food for soldiers here. Everyone has a duty in war," he said.

"Everyone is happy with the food I prepare. The soldiers say the food is delicious," he said.

Valodia's day starts at 6 a.m. every day by lighting a stove. "I prepare tea and coffee for the soldiers at around 6 a.m. in the morning. Then, we have breakfast. After that, I prepare lunch and dinner. As in normal life, I cook three meals a day," he continued.

Saying that the army has sufficient food supplies, he explained: "I prepare soups and other juicy dishes every day, and cook mostly meat and potatoes. Of course, I am not a professional cook, but I try to be a good one."

Although he is happy with his new role on the war front, Valodia said he wanted to go back to his old job when the war is over.

Over 5,100 civilians have been killed and at least 6,752 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24, according to UN figures.

More than 16 million people in Ukraine have also been forced to flee their homes, including around 9.5 million that have fled to other countries.






















