South Korea reports over 70,000 COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day

South Korea on Thursday reported over 70,000 new COVID-19 infections for the third straight day amid the rapid spread of a highly contagious omicron subvariant, local media reported.

A total of 71,170 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the caseload to over 19 million, according to Yonhap News Agency.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the East Asian nation reported 73,582, and 76,402 cases, respectively.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency attributed the surge, which started in late June, to the omicron subvariant BA.5.

The daily count climbed over 10,000 on June 29 for the first time in almost three weeks, before crossing 20,000 on July 9 and then hitting 40,000 last week, said the report.

The agency warned that the country has entered a "new virus wave," saying the BA.5 subvariant accounted for 52% of all cases in the third week of July, up from the first week's 24%.

There were also 17 more virus-related fatalities in South Korea over the past day, raising the overall death toll to 24,794.

While most virus curbs have been eased in the country, the government has recommended fourth vaccine shots for people aged 50 and older, as well as people aged 18 and above who have underlying health conditions, the report added.




















