Russia using Ukraine as testing ground to attack others: Zelensky

Russia is using Ukraine as a testing ground for possible further attacks against other European countries, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



"Russia is testing in Ukraine everything that can be used against other European countries," Zelensky said in his video address late Wednesday. "It started with gas wars and ended with a full-scale invasion, with missile terror and burned Ukrainian cities."



Ukraine also needed to defeat Russia so that other countries would be safe, Zelensky said. "The faster this happens, the less damage and suffering all European families, all European countries will experience."



The Ukrainian leader also expressed his gratitude once again for the HIMARS multiple rocket launchers supplied by the US, some five months after the start of the war.



At the same time, he insisted on receiving air defence systems. There are already agreements with international partners, but in view of the Russian attacks, "a completely different speed and a completely different level of protection" is required, Zelensky said.