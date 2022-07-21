GERMANY VIEWS LAVROVS REMARKS ON EXPANDING GOALS IN UKRAINE AS NEW PROPAGANDA

Germany views Lavrov's remarks on expanding goals in Ukraine as 'new propaganda'

The German foreign minister has rejected her Russian counterpart's remarks on the expansion of its security forces' "special operation" in Ukraine, calling it yet another piece of Moscow propaganda.

Speaking to the German state broadcaster Deutsche Welle on Wednesday, Annalena Baerbock said Russia uses different arguments every time.

"This time it is because of the military support, they are saying. But they have been attacking Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine before, so it's just new propaganda from the Russian side," she made a point by mentioning Sergey Lavrov's remarks.

Lavrov had said the West's delivery of long-range weapons to Ukraine will expand the geographical tasks of the Russian army's "special operation" beyond regions in eastern Ukraine.

Baerbock also defended her country's arms supplies to Ukraine, saying Berlin will continue to support Kyiv not only with solidarity but also militarily.

Over 5,100 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24 this year, according to UN figures.

At least 16 million people in Ukraine have also been forced to flee their homes, including more than 9.5 million that have fled to other countries.