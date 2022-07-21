France increases pensions, social benefits as inflation bites

The French National Assembly voted to increase old-age pensions and social benefits by 4% to mitigate the pain of rising inflation.



This will affect family allowances and minimum benefits for the destitute, as well as disability and student allowances.



The revaluation, which was approved almost unanimously in its first reading Wednesday night, will take effect retroactively from July 1, 2022.



France has already spent €23 billion ($23.4 billion) since 2021 to boost purchasing power, mainly to limit electricity and gas costs for consumers, according to Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire.



According to the INSEE statistics office, France's annual average inflation rate is 5.8%, still one of the lowest in the eurozone.



