BRITAIN SAYS RUSSIA CLOSING IN ON UKRAINES SECOND BIGGEST POWER PLANT

Britain says Russia closing in on Ukraine's second biggest power plant

Russian forces are likely closing in on Ukraine's second biggest power plant at Vuhlehirska, 50 kilometres (31 miles) north-east of Donetsk, British military intelligence said on Thursday.

"Russia is prioritising the capture of critical national infrastructure, such as power plants," Britain's defence ministry said in a regular bulletin.

The ministry also added that Russia is probably attempting to break through at Vuhlehirska, as part of its efforts to regain momentum on the southern pincer of its advance towards the key cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.