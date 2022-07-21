Biden says to speak with Xi, act on climate emergency soon

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he expects to speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, within the next 10 days.

In response to reporters' questions on a reportedly planned trip by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, Biden said the military does not think it's a good idea to travel to the Chinese-claimed island right now.

He also said that he will make a decision soon on whether to declare a federal climate emergency.

Biden said he has not spoken with Senator Joe Manchin since the apparent collapse of Senate talks on an environmental bill involving the conservative Democratic lawmaker, whose support was critical in the evenly divided Senate.