Ukraine urges more sanctions, arms, against wider Russian campaign

Ukraine on Wednesday urged its allies to hit Russian with more sanctions and speed up arms deliveries to his country after Moscow said its military aims in Ukraine were expanding.

"By confessing dreams to grab more Ukrainian land, Russian Foreign Minister (Sergei Lavrov) proves that Russia rejects diplomacy and focuses on war and terror," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement on social media.

"Russians want blood, not talks. I call on all partners to step up sanctions pressure on Russia and speed up arms deliveries to Ukraine," he added.