EU proposes target for member countries to cut gas demand by 15% to protect against Russian 'blackmail'

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a voluntary target for EU countries to cut their gas use by 15% until March, which could be made legally binding if Russia cuts off gas supplies to Europe.

The target would be for countries to cut their gas use by 15% from August to March, compared with their average consumption in the same period during 2016-2021. The Commission could make the target mandatory if it declares there is a substantial risk of severe gas shortages in the European Union .

The proposal needs approval from a reinforced majority of EU countries. Diplomats from EU states are set to discuss it on Friday, with the aim of approving it at a meeting of EU countries' energy ministers on July 26.

n a statement, the EU's executive arm also asked member states to give it special powers to force through needed demand cuts if Russia cuts the Europe's gas lifeline.