EU proposes target for member countries to cut gas demand by 15% to protect against Russian 'blackmail'

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a voluntary target for EU countries to cut their gas use by 15% until March, which could be made legally binding if Russia cuts off gas supplies to Europe.
The target would be for countries to cut their gas use by 15% from August to March, compared with their average consumption in the same period during 2016-2021. The Commission could make the target mandatory if it declares there is a substantial risk of severe gas shortages in the European Union.
The proposal needs approval from a reinforced majority of EU countries. Diplomats from EU states are set to discuss it on Friday, with the aim of approving it at a meeting of EU countries' energy ministers on July 26.
n a statement, the EU's executive arm also asked member states to give it special powers to force through needed demand cuts if Russia cuts the Europe's gas lifeline.
"Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon and therefore, in any event, whether it's a partial major cut off of Russian gas or total cut off... Europe needs to be ready," Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.