1.2M TRAVEL, TOURISM JOBS TO REMAIN UNFILLED IN EU: INTL TOURISM BODIES

Some 1.2 million travel and tourism jobs in the EU will remain unfilled this year, according to international tourism bodies on Wednesday.

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and the European Travel Commission (ETC) called for urgent action for the sector's recovery which was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The WTTC projected the sector's recovery to continue accelerating and reach pre-pandemic levels with an expected 32.9% rise in its direct contribution to the EU economy.

Julia Simpson, WTTC president and CEO, said the current labor shortage in the 27-member bloc could delay strong recovery in Europe.

"Governments and the private sector need to come together to provide the best opportunities for people looking for the great career opportunities that the travel sector offers," Simpson stressed.

A significant number of vacancies are likely to remain unfilled during the busy summer period, with travel agencies forecasted to be the worst hit with a 30% shortfall of workers, translating to nearly one in three vacancies unfilled, the statement noted.