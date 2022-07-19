Zelensky dismisses 28 employees from Ukrainian secret service

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed 28 employees of the Ukrainian secret service, the SBU, a day after giving intelligence chief the boot.



The dismissals concern staff in posts at various levels of the organization, Zelensky said in his daily video address on Monday evening.



But he said that overall, "the reasons are similar: unsatisfactory work results."



Zelensky has recently expressed frustration that more than 60 SBU and Prosecutor General's office employees remained in Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, which Kiev sees as treason. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova also lost her post.

