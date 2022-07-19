Ukraine to target occupied Crimea 'sooner or later'

Ukraine is preparing to attack the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, and the Russian fleet stationed there, according to an official.



"We are receiving anti-ship capabilities and sooner or later we will target the fleet," Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Volodymyr Havrylov told The Times newspaper during a visit to London. "Russia will have to leave Crimea if they wish to exist as a country," he said.



Havrylov said that the recapture of the Snake Island, occupied by Moscow early in the invasion, was a first step. "We are ready to target them all over the Black Sea if we have that capability," he said.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reacted by saying that Havrylov's remarks confirmed the necessity of the "special military operation," as the war is officially called in Russia and which aims, among other things, to "de-Nazify" and "demilitarize" Ukraine.



"Only by such means can Ukraine be freed from such representatives of the leadership," Peskov said, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.