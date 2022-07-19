Ukraine depots with weapons from US, Europe destroyed: Russia

Ukrainian ammunition depots with weapons supplied by the US and European countries were destroyed in strikes near the Odesa region, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Up to 200 militants" were killed as Russian forces used high-precision weapons to target a "temporary deployment point" in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to a ministry statement.

"High-precision weapons have hit positions of battalion of 81st Airmobile Brigade of AFU near Dolina, Donetsk People's Republic. More than 60 personnel have been destroyed, as well as 7 armored vehicles and 1 ammunition depot," read the statement.

Russian forces destroyed seven command posts, five ammunition depots and two fuel tanks, the ministry said, adding that four Tochka-U ballistic missiles and five rockets of the Uragan multiple launch rocket system were intercepted.

"In total, 257 Ukrainian airplanes and 143 helicopters, 1,568 unmanned aerial vehicles, 356 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,106 tanks, and other armored combat vehicles, 759 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,160 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,392 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed," the statement said.

According to UN figures, 5,110 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24, while over 15 million people have been forced from their homes, with more than 8.4 million fleeing to other countries.