Türkiye, Iran need to fight against terror groups in solidarity: Turkish president

Ankara and Tehran need to continue fight against terrorist organizations in solidarity, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday.

"PJAK, PKK, PYD, YPG, and FETO terrorist organizations are troublemakers both for Türkiye and Iran. We need to continue the fight against them in solidarity," Erdoğan said during a news conference with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in the capital Tehran.

The two leaders co-chaired the 7th Meeting of the Türkiye-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council to enhance bilateral cooperation, and signed a total of eight agreements in the areas of trade, social security, and sports.

Erdoğan said he believed that the countries will increase the bilateral trade volume to $30 billion.

Later in the day, Erdoğan, Raisi, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet for the 7th Trilateral Summit Meeting in Astana format to discuss the latest developments in Syria, and fight against the terrorist organizations, particularly the YPG/PKK and Daesh/ISIS.

About the trilateral meeting in Tehran, Erdoğan said the meeting will be a re-evaluation of the 2017 Astana process.

The Astana process was launched in 2017 to restore peace in Syria, which has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters with unexpected ferocity.