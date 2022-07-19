Germany sees low risk from monkeypox, even as cases cross 2,000 mark

Roughly two months after the first case of monkeypox was registered in Germany, the country's infectious disease authority reported that the number of cases has now risen above 2,000 in total.



All but four of the 2,033 registered cases are men, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported on Tuesday



"Our current understanding suggests that transmission in this outbreak is mainly occurring during sexual activity, particularly between men," the RKI commented.



In principle it is possible for anyone to catch the virus through close bodily contact with an infected person.



While most cases were mild and required no medical assistance, more serious cases do occur in children and people with a weakened immune system, according to the RKI.



A flyer published by the RKI together with the German Federal Centre for Health Education recommends that the number of sexual partners is reduced to avoid catching the disease, and that those infected do not engage in intimacy during the course of the infection.



However, the RKI regards the threat posed by monkeypox to the German population as a whole as low.



