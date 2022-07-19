EU proposes €500m fund to help member states rearm amid Ukraine war

EU member states restocking their arsenals while supplying Ukraine with arms amid the Russian invasion got a boost after the European Commission proposed a €500 million ($511 million) fund on Tuesday.



"This is urgently needed, national stocks have been run down," EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said.



The €500 million fund from the EU budget aims to incentivise joint procurement among EU countries over the next two years while paving the way for long-term common defence spending in the European Union.



EU member states vowed to step up defence investment after Russia attacked Ukraine in a major shift of European defence policy following years of budget cuts and hesitation to cooperate closer.



The commission wants prevent the increased defence spending breaking down in industries along national lines and head off EU countries competing against each other.



To access funding for a defence project, at least three EU member states must take part, the investment should develop the European defence industry and the procurement must be for "critical defence products," a statement from the commission said.



The EU executive arm envisions the fund's criteria for access, informed by an EU-level taskforce, as laying the groundwork for a bigger joint procurement platform to be announced later in 2022.



The 27 EU member states and the European Parliament are now set to scrutinize the proposal for the €500 million fund.



