EU climate service issues ozone health warning due to heatwave

Tourists sit in the shade of umbrellas at an open-air restaurant on a street in central Rome, on July 19 2022

Ozone values are rising to levels hazardous to health across north-western Europe as a result of the current heatwave, the European Union's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) warned on Tuesday.



"In mid-July, daily maximum values of surface ozone, which peak during the middle of the day, reached unhealthy levels in Portugal, Spain and Italy with some locations measuring in excess of 200 micrograms per cubic metre," CAMS said.



While this situation was likely to ease, levels are expected to rise above 120 micrograms per cubic metre across northern and western parts of Europe from July 18, as the heatwave brings record temperatures, peaking by July 20 before easing, it said.



"Ozone at the earth's surface is a key air pollutant that can affect human health, agriculture and even ecosystems, people and the environment in general," CAMS said.



Mark Parrington, a CAMS senior scientist, added: "The potential impacts of very high ozone pollution on human health can be considerable both in terms of respiratory and cardiovascular illness. Higher values can lead to symptoms such as sore throat, coughing, headache and an increased risk of asthma attacks."



The Clean Air Alliance estimates that ozone pollution causes around a million extra deaths per year, CAMS said.



CAMS also noted that the European heatwave was exacerbating the scale and intensity of wildfires currently raging across southern Europe, especially in southwestern France, Spain and Portugal.



Fire danger forecasts were warning a large proportion of western Europe was in "extreme fire danger" with some areas of "very extreme fire danger," CAMS said.

























