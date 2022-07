Britain's ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak again topped the latest vote by Conservative MPs to choose a new prime minister.

Three contenders were left in the race as another candidate was eliminated with this vote.

Sunak garnered 118 votes, followed by former defence minister Penny Mordaunt on 92 and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 86, with longshot candidate Kemi Badenoch trailing on 59 and therefore eliminated from the contest.