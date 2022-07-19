Australia approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children

A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021 (REUTERS)

Australian health authorities on Tuesday approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years, an official said.

In a statement, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said "vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death."

The dose for children contains a lower concentration of the active ingredient.

Clinical trials for the vaccine showed it is safe for use in children, the TGA added.

On Monday, Australia reported 39,046 new cases, bringing the total caseload to over 8.8 million, with 10,719 deaths, according to the Health Ministry data.





















