After ousting old friend as top Ukraine spy, Zelensky taps old hand

Ukraine's intelligence network got to work under its new interim boss on Monday, a day after the old boss - a childhood friend of President Volodymyr Zelensky - got the boot.



Ivan Bakanov lost his job on Sunday, officially because of reports that so many members of the intelligence community have defected to work for Russian invaders and separatists in the country's south and east amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine.



Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova also lost her job for the same reason on Sunday.



But a lot of Ukrainian media is reporting that the real reason for Bakanov's dismissal is his lack of background in intelligence, which has left him struggling for authority among his staff.



Bakanov ran a television station before joining his friend Zelensky's presidential campaign and then getting the job as head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).



His replacement, Vasyl Maliuk, reportedly was critical to the recent arrest of a former high-ranking SBU official who stands accused of high treason for feeding information to Russia amid the invasion.



Maliuk was Bakanov's deputy and is now interim head of the SBU, according to a presidential decree issued on Monday. Maliuk studied law at an SBU academy and has played a key role in the organization's anti-corruption unit.



Meanwhile on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine, Russian troops have resumed their attacks near the town of Avdiivka close to the major city of Donetsk, according to the Ukrainian military.



The attacks have been repelled, the Ukrainian General Staff said in its situation report. Russian-backed Donetsk separatists, on the other hand, said they had captured the village of Kamyanka.



The claims of both sides cannot be independently verified.



The new attack efforts followed an order from Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.



Having failed in its initial objective of capturing the capital Kiev and consuming all of Ukraine, Moscow's new stated goal is to completely wrest the Donetsk region from Ukrainian control, as it did previously with the neighbouring Luhansk area.



According to the Ukrainian General Staff, fierce fighting also continues along the defensive line between Siversk and Bakhmut in the northern part of the Donetsk region with reports of a Russian capture of Siversk being denied.



Ukraine has been fending off the Russian invasion for nearly five months. The United Nations has recorded over 5,100 civilians killed.



An adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow plans to impose tougher conditions on Ukraine in case peace talks are resumed.



According to Yuri Ushakov, concrete results were achieved during talks in March in Türkiye before Kiev broke off contact. However, "if negotiations are resumed now, it will be on completely different terms," Ushakov said, according to the RBK news agency, without further details.



