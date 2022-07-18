Zelensky urges Trudeau to adhere to international sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had spoken to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday to call for Ottawa to strictly adhere to sanctions on Russia.



"Spoke to @JustinTrudeau. Thanked for the continued powerful defense support. Reiterated that the international position on sanctions must be principled," Zelensky tweeted.



"After the terrorist attacks in Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Chasiv Yar, etc. the pressure must be increased, not decreased," Zelensky said, citing Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities far from the front line which left dozens of civilians dead.



Canada is one of Ukraine's biggest international supporters, but Ottawa's recent decision - at Germany's request - to return a Russian turbine for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline that had been under repair in Canada has drawn criticism from Zelensky.



Trudeau's office said the two leaders "discussed the importance of maintaining strong unity amongst allies and continuing to impose severe costs on Russia."



Due to sanctions imposed as a result of the Ukraine war, Canada initially refused to return the turbine to Russia, later deciding to hand it over to Germany instead.



Russian energy firm Gazprom has drastically cut gas deliveries to Germany via Nord Stream 1 since June, blaming the missing turbine for the drop off in supplies.



Trudeau has said his country needed to support Germany and other European allies facing looming energy shortages.



Gas supplies through Nord Stream 1 stopped entirely last Monday due to scheduled maintenance work that is due to last until July 21. However, some European leaders have expressed fears that Gazprom could simply decide not to restart gas deliveries afterwards in an attempt to punish German consumers and businesses.



