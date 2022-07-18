Marquette County in Michigan declares state of emergency because of May floods

A state of emergency was declared for Marquette County by the governor of Michigan following the damage caused by the floods and thunderstorms in May.

Gretchen Whitmer with this declaration will be able to make all the resources of the state available in cooperation with the area's local response and recovery efforts.

"As Marquette County continues to deal with the effects of severe flooding from this spring, we are doing all we can to assist them in their recovery," Whitmer has said.

"This declaration ensures Marquette County will have access to additional resources needed to maintain the health and safety of the community. Michiganders face challenges together, and we will ensure that Marquette is back stronger than ever."

Flash flooding had hit Marquette County following heavy rain on May 12, which damaged roads in both Marquetta County and Ishpeming.

On May 24, a local state of emergency was declared.

The county with this request has determined that it needs help from the state to be able to provide safety and that the local sources are not enough for this.