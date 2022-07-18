Greenpeace calls for permanent low-cost German public transport pass

A permanently low-cost public transport ticket introduced nationwide in Germany would help ease the burden of rising fuel costs on households and have significant environmental benefits, according to a Greenpeace study.



Starting in June and lasting until the end of August, Germany is offering a €9 monthly pass that allows passengers unlimited travel throughout the country on buses, trains and trams.



Greenpeace has been studying the effects of a permanent €9 monthly ticket and a €365 annual ticket on the German economy, and found that households opting for either could save between €224 and €474 monthly, compared with exclusively using a car to get around.



The study found that introducing so-called climate tickets could encourage a change in favoured transportation methods that would reduce Germany's CO2 emissions by 2 to 6 million tons per year.



Greenpeace based its calculations on the assumption that climate tickets would provide an incentive to travel longer distances by train, while also taking into account the fixed monthly costs of car ownership and the loss of car value over time.



A permanent low-cost public transport ticket could be financed by the elimination of German government subsidies that were actually harmful to the climate, the report suggests, abolishing the tax deductions for company cars and reforming the commuter tax allowance.



The Association of German Transport Companies (VDV) recently called for a permanent €69 ticket for public transport nationwide.



The German transport ministry reacted cautiously to the call, saying a working group report on public transport financing would be released in the autumn.



German Transport Minister Volker Wissing has said several times he wants to look first at local transport reforms and at introducing simpler fare structures before addressing financing.

