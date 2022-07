First lady of Ukraine to adress US Congress

Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, will deliver remarks to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office said.

U.S. lawmakers will host Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT), Pelosi's office said in a statement on Monday