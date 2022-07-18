EU foreign ministers agree €500 million more in Ukraine military aid

EU foreign ministers have agreed to €500 million ($504.3 million) more in military aid for Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday.



"Europe continues delivering for peace and defence of our values," Michel said, announcing the decision on Twitter.



The decision taken at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels brings the total amount of military aid sent to Ukraine to €2.5 billion since Russia invaded the country.



EU treaties prevent the bloc from using EU budget funds for military projects. The defence contribution to Ukraine comes in the form of a €500-million mechanism funded separately that reimburses EU countries.

