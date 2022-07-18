News World Drought risks rising in Europe as multiple countries battle blazes

DPA WORLD Published July 18,2022

View shows cracked and dry earth in a field as a heatwave hits Europe, in Mitry-Mory, France, July 17, 2022 (REUTERS Photo)

More than half of territory in the European Union was at risk of drought at the end of June, researchers from the European Commission warned in a new report on Monday.



The report said "that a staggering portion of Europe is currently exposed" to a drought warning that "may require extraordinary water and energy management measures to be taken in affected countries."



Some 46% of EU territory has reached a warning level for drought while 11% of surveyed regions is on full alert, the report said, blaming lack of rainfall from early heatwaves in May and June.



The drought has impacted crop yields in France, Romania, Spain, Portugal and Italy. Cuts to water storage has affected the cooling systems of some power plants in the bloc. The report forecasts drier than normal conditions in Europe for the next three months.



Some of the fears outlined in the report were reflected in current conditions on Monday, with fires raging across Europe, including in France, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain.



Wildfires in Spain fanned by strong winds have destroyed some 25,000 hectares of woodland over 10 days, while in neighbouring Portugal, around 30,000 hectares have been destroyed in a week. Homes and businesses have also gone up in smoke. As of Monday, there were 22 burning in Spain and a further five major fires active in Portugal.



Spain's AEMET weather service predicted temperatures will fall from Tuesday after reaching 45 degrees.



In Spain, the regions of Extremadura in the west, Galicia in the north-west, Castile and León in the centre and Catalonia in the north-east were worst hit. A fire services officer died at the weekend, and the burnt body of a shepherd was found in Losacio in Castile and León.



"Climate change is a killer," Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on visiting Extremadura.



"It kills people, as we have seen, but it is also killing our ecosystem, our biodiversity. And it is destroying the most valuable goods of our society, your homes, your businesses, your livestock."



Forest fires raging on France's Atlantic coast also continued to spread on Monday, with large areas to the south of Bordeaux burnt, the local prefecture said.



Landiras to the south-east of Bordeaux and Teste-de-Buch directly on the coast to the south-west were among the areas badly affected. Officials counted about 11,500 people evacuated on Monday, on top of 16,000 already rescued from the region.



The weather in the region continued to be hot, with temperatures predicted to top 44 degrees in the Gironde Department on Monday. A red alert has been declared for the department and 14 others in western France.



Italy wasn't spared either, with fires across the whole country keeping emergency crews busy. Fire-suppressing planes were sent to the region around Rome, but also to the islands of Sardinia and Sicily.



The Adriatic coast community of Bibione, popular with tourists, also saw a new fire break out on Monday. The area had just had a round of blazes. Although a 10-hectare area of pine trees is on fire, Mayor Flavrio Maurutto tried to calm potential visitors, pointing out that the fires are still a good way from hotels.



It is still not clear if the Italian fires are being laid by arsonists or breaking out because people aren't careful. Authorities in Rome reported the detention of a suspect following a recent forest fire there on Sunday that still had parts of the city covered in smoke.



Croatian authorities on the peninsula of Istria issued a directive on Monday banning the use of drinking water to wash cars, streets and other public areas, along with the watering of private or public green areas.



Showering with drinkable water on beaches and at swimming pools is also banned. One exception is the cleaning of food markets.



Extreme heat warnings also went into effect in Britain. The red level alert is set to last Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures could hit a record-breaking 40 degrees or more.



Residents across swathes of England have been told to stay indoors during the height of the day while train operators have told people to avoid using their services due to the impact the extreme temperatures are expected to have on rail infrastructure.



Meanwhile, the wildfire on the Greek island of Crete that erupted on Friday and forced the evacuation of several villages was under control, but not yet extinguished as of Monday, authorities said.



Some 120 firefighters continued to battle the blaze, the daily Kathimerini reported.



























