Ukraine to continue recapturing occupied areas: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that his country had recaptured some areas occupied by Russian forces.

Ukraine would continue to fight to win back territory, he added.



"We have already succeeded in liberating part of the territory occupied after February 24," Zelensky said in his daily video address late on Saturday, referring to the date Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.



"Gradually, we will liberate other regions of our country that are currently occupied," he said.



Ukrainian forces recently launched counter-offensives in the south of the country and shelled a Russian ammunition depot in the Kherson region a few days ago.