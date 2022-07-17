Russian military: US-supplied missile system destroyed in Ukraine

The Russian military said it has destroyed numerous weapons supplied by the United States and other NATO countries, including an advanced rocket system, during fresh attacks on Ukrainian positions.



Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday a depot in the Black Sea port of Odessa that stored Harpoon anti-ship missiles was hit, while a US-supplied HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system was struck in the eastern Donetsk region.



It was impossible to confirm Moscow's claims. Independent experts say locating and destroying a HIMARS system is a difficult feat.



Ukraine has repeatedly used Harpoon missiles against the Russian navy in the Black Sea.



In the north-eastern Kharkiv region, Konashenkov said Russian forces shot down a Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet with a ground defence system, as well as a Mi-17 attack helicopter and a fighter jet in Donetsk.



Earlier Sunday, the Ukrainian general staff in Kiev reported an intensification of shelling in Donetsk that affected dozens of communities but was primarily directed towards the towns of Siversk and Bakhmut.



After capturing the Luhansk region earlier this month, Russia next wants to wrest neighbouring Donetsk from Ukrainian control. Luhansk and Donetsk comprise the industrialized eastern area known as the Donbass, which Moscow wants to take in its entirety.



The head of Ukraine's military administration for the Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, on Sunday once again disputed that Luhansk has been completely conquered. He said that Kiev still had two villages in their control.



