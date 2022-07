Tribal clashes in Sudan 's southern Blue Nile state, on the border with Ethiopia , have killed 60 and wounded 163 people since erupting nearly a week ago, the state's health minister said.

"Thirteen of the wounded are in a serious condition and will be transferred to hospitals in Khartoum," Jamal Nasser told AFP by phone from the state capital Al-Damazin. The clashes first erupted last Monday.