Bulgaria and North Macedonia sign protocol to set up EU talks

North Macedonia and neighbour Bulgaria have agreed on a roadmap for the start of the former's EU accession negotiations following a long dispute.



Foreign Ministers Teodora Gentschovska and Bujar Osmani signed a protocol to this effect in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia on Sunday.



The move should resolve outstanding bilateral issues, particularly regarding the interpretation of history and the rights of ethnic Bulgarians in North Macedonia.



Bulgaria, an EU member country since 2007, has been blocking the start of EU negotiations with its smaller neighbour since the end of 2020 because of the dispute.



France, which held the presidency of the EU until the end of June, drew up a compromise proposal. The North Macedonian parliament in Skopje approved it on Saturday, paving the way for Sunday's signing.



According to media reports, the protocol foresees textbooks and inscriptions on monuments being changed to fit the new agreed historical record.



