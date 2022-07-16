News World Scholz underlines climate goals despite energy crisis

Scholz underlines climate goals despite energy crisis

DPA WORLD Published July 16,2022 Subscribe

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz briefs the media after a meeting with the Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 (AP File Photo)

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has underlined Germany's climate goals despite the energy crisis resulting from the Ukraine war.



"The fact that we now have to temporarily use some power plants that we have already taken out of operation because of Russia's brutal attack on Ukraine is bitter. But it is only for a very short time," Scholz said in his weekly video message released on Saturday.



"We are just getting started now, and we want to do everything we can now to combat the climate crisis."



Scholz said steps would be taken to ensure that the expansion of renewable energies finally made headway.



"Wind power on the high seas, on land, solar energy, biomass: We need all of this to produce electricity and to be able to produce hydrogen so that we have an industrial future without CO2 emissions. By 2045 we want to achieve that."



After the first laws were put in place, more should follow this year, he added.



The chancellor explained: "Germany is one of the most successful industrialized countries, and nowadays that means we also have a lot of CO2 emissions. That's why we have to make a special effort, and we are making an effort."



The goal, he said, is to be one of the first countries to be CO2 neutral and at the same time globally competitive.



In order to save gas in the face of the confrontation with Russia as an energy supplier, power plants that run on coal and oil and are currently on the grid reserve are to be allowed to return to the electricity market temporarily until the end of the German winter.



The Petersberg Climate Dialogue is scheduled to take place on Monday and Tuesday. Scholz, among others, is expected to speak there on Monday. The meeting is also intended to prepare for the World Climate Conference in Egypt in November.

























