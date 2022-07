Passersby wearing protective face masks walk in front of an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei share average, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2022 (REUTERS)

Japan's daily COVID-19 infections hit a record of more than 110,000, Jiji news agency reported on Saturday.

Faced with a seventh COVID wave, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday urged the public to exercise maximum vigilance.