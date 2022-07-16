News World Hundreds dead in Spanish and Portuguese heatwave - report

Hundreds dead in Spanish and Portuguese heatwave - report

DPA WORLD Published July 16,2022 Subscribe

People cool off in an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, July 13, 2022 (AP Photo)

Hundreds have died in recent weeks due to a heatwave slamming the Iberian Peninsula, according to reports and data released on Saturday.



At least 360 people have died due to the heatwave in Spain with temperatures far above 40 degrees Celsius, newspaper La Vanguardia reported on Saturday citing the state-run Carlos III Health Institute.



On Friday alone, when temperatures in some areas of Spain rose to 45 degrees, 123 died of causes linked to the extreme heat. High temperatures have been gripping southern Europe this week and have been blamed on climate change.



In neighbouring Portugal, 238 more deaths were recorded between July 7 and 13 than in comparable periods in previous years, the Lusa news agency reported. These deaths were attributed to the extreme heat and not just coronavirus, it added.



Victims were in most cases people who were already weakened because of old age or a previous illness, La Vanguardia said. On Friday, for example, a 60-year-old Spanish street cleaner suddenly collapsed. Emergency doctors measured his body temperature at 41.6 degrees after he was taken to hospital before dying.



Authorities on the peninsula are urgently advising people to drink more water, to postpone physically strenuous activities and, preferably, to leave the house only in the morning or evening hours.



A little relief is promised in the coming days, when temperatures are expected to drop back below 40 degrees in many places.



The heat and prolonged drought have also triggered numerous devastating forest fires in Spain and Portugal.



The pilot of a firefighting aircraft died in a crash in north-eastern Portugal.



The single-engine seaplane crashed on Friday for unknown reasons near the town of Vila Nova de Foz Côa, about 200 kilometres east of Porto, the newspaper Público reported, citing the Civil Defence.



The 38-year-old pilot André Serra was found dead. "He will be remembered for his courage, bravery and dedication," the presidential office in Lisbon said in paying tribute.



The aircraft was involved in fighting a forest fire in the Torre de Moncorvo region. Currently, 13 major and dozens of smaller fires are raging in the popular holiday destination, according to the Civil Defence. However, tourist and larger residential areas are not in danger for the time being.



A total of about 1,000 firefighters have been deployed against the fires.



According to the nature conservation agency ICNF, the flames destroyed more than 25,000 hectares in just one week - the equivalent of about 35,000 football pitches.



A total of 33 forest fires were registered in Spain on Saturday, 14 of which were out of control.



Near Málaga, 2,300 people had to leave their homes in the town of Alhaurín el Grande because of approaching flames, the newspaper El País reported.

































